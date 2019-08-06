Who is Jay Leno from America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts 4?

Jay Leno stopped by America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts 4. He was there to help the AGT judges decide which acts should advance to the live shows.

His episode will air on the night of August 6, which serves as the fourth episode in the judge cut stage. It’s also the final night before the live shows begin, so it’s an important episode for the AGT audience.

.@jayleno joins us for the final round of #JudgeCuts! Find out who makes it through TONIGHT 8/7c on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/fYmbd0hafM — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 6, 2019

During the last episode, actress Ellie Kemper stopped by to guest-judge with the panel. Ellie pressed the Golden Buzzer for Light Balance Kids, which is a group that features a lot of talented kids.

There are now 21 total acts that have advanced to the live shows, otherwise known as the AGT quarterfinals. On Tuesday night, with the help of guest-judge Jay Leno, seven more acts will move on to the next round.

Who is Jay Leno on America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts?

Jay Leno is a comedian who made his mark as a host of The Tonight Show. That went from 1992-2014, with a season off where Conan O’Brien gave it a shot.

He also had a show called Jay Leno’s Garage and has hosted many different shows along the way. Leno was also recently seen on an episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Jerry Seinfeld hosts that Netflix hit show.

And the lineup for the final round of #JudgeCuts is…🥁 pic.twitter.com/rqqZHpUEjB — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 3, 2019

Having Leno has a guest-judge is probably going to make long-time AGT judge Howie Mandel quite happy. Having two comedians on the panel also serves as an advantage to any act that wants to use humor to its advantage.

Make sure to tune in for America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts 4 on August 6. AGT Season 14, Episode 11 should be a good one, with a lot of great acts ready to take the stage again.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.