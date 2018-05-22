Who is Jamie Jason on Below Deck Mediterranean? Everything you need to know

This season there’s a new deckhand among the cast of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean, gorgeous and funny Jamie Jason.

Jamie is one of the smart and talented new additions to Season 3 of the sun-filled show that follows a group of tanned and sassy, but hard working, 20-somethings toiling aboard a luxury boat.

This season there is an almost entirely new crew on board, and each brings along a compelling past! You’ll want to keep your eye on stealthy Jamie as the show progresses and we’ve got you covered with five fast facts about Jamie Jason!

Jamie was born in South Africa and describes herself as a class clown. With all the stress and drama aboard the yacht, I’m sure Jamie and her wicked sense of humor will be warmly welcomed!

She claims to have a bad side you don’t want to be on: I wonder if she’ll be the one to put audacious Joao Franco in his place?

Jamie is a first-class athlete who grew up riding horses on the competition circuit, which means she should have no problem staying fit and on top of things as they season progresses.

Jamie’s successful yachting career took off in Antibes, where she relocated after living in sunny California for two years.

If you have any doubt about Jamie’s capabilities consider this: on her last boat she was the sole stewardess, plus deckhand, aboard a 24-meter motor yacht!

Be sure to tune in to the latest episode to see how Jamie, Bosun Conrad Empson, and First Stew Hannah and wrangle a monster storm that threatens to hijack everyone’s good times.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.