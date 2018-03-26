Who is Jaclyn Lovey from The Voice? Get to know the talented singer-songwriter

Simple sweet and low key, Jaclyn Lovey impressed the judges on The Voice during her blind audition with her stripped down version of Elvis Presley’s classic song, “Can’t Help Falling in Love”.

Ahead of her performance on the Battle Rounds, we looked at her backstory and how she ended up having such an amazing voice so young.

Most impressed during the blind auditions was judge Blake Shelton who said: “Literally for the first time in my life…I pictured myself while you were singing, me riding a unicorn and holding a Care Bear…and even though there’s a vocalist in this competition that literally blows the roof off this place I think what you do is more powerful than that. I’ve got to have you on my team, please.”

The other coach who wanted Jaclyn was Alicia Keys, who managed to persuade her to join her team by promising to keep her and her voice “pure, honest and genuine”.

Who is Jaclyn Lovey? Quick bio:

Jaclyn Lovey is a 17-year-old singer-songwriter from Placerville, California, who’s been singing and writing sons since she was ten. She penned her first song at age 11 after a family trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

According to her bio on The Voice website, she’s been homeschooled.

Which artists is Jaclyn Lovey is inspired by?

Jaclyn has described herself as an “old soul” musically. According to her socials, Jacelyn loves “Billie Holliday, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Coldplay, Cage The Elephant, Kasey Chambers, Eilen Jewell, Amy LaVere, Lucy Rose, Imelda May, Regina Spektor, and Tift Merrit” to name a few.

How did she get on The Voice?

Jaclyn cites YouTube as her research vehicle when it came to learning how to apply and prepare for The Voice.

The biggest piece of advice?: “Just enjoy the experience…be present in the moment.” She posted a video telling others how to do it:

Why did Jaclyn choose to be on Alicia’s team?

Jaclyn Lovey praised Alicia’s “spirit and energy” when she chose to be on her team after the blind auditions, and said she had always admired her as an artist.

Jaclyn said: “When she speaks, she enchants you with everything she says. She spoke about honesty and being true to yourself in your music. I think that’s the most important thing in music.”

Does Jaclyn Lovey have an LP out already?

Yes! Jaclyn Lovey’s first EP is called 17. The tracks include Kawajalein, Shattered Glass, Naught To Me and 17. It was released February 1, 2016, and produced by Bill Chambers and Jaclyn herself.

It was recorded by Jeff McCormack at Music Cellar Studios, and Chambers at Whitewater Studios in Australia during the fall of 2015, while Jaclyn was just 14.

Is Jaclyn Lovey on Instagram?

Yes she is! Jaclyn regularly posts updates on her Instagram, and has been charting her journey on The Voice in updates for fans.

