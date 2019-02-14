Who is Jackie Mills on Chicago Med cast? Dana Wheeler-Nicholson guest stars as Oliver Platt love interest

Actress Dana Wheeler-Nicholson guest-starred on Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: ABC

Actress Dana Wheeler-Nicholson appeared as a member of the Chicago Med cast during a new episode of the show. She has one of those faces that is immediately recognizable, but also one that some fans might not be able to place.

As for her appearance, Wheeler-Nicholson played Jackie Mills, a character that was going on a first date with Dr. Daniel Charles (played by Oliver Platt). Their date was interrupted when they came across Jackie’s daughter as they walked home.

Jackie becomes an important supporting character in the episode as her daughter went through withdrawal symptoms and soon found her life at risk. It was a good thing that Dr. Charles got her daughter to the hospital so quickly. It led to her being treated properly, even after some bumps in the road.

Who is Dana Wheeler-Nicholson on Chicago Med cast?

Actress Dana Wheeler-Nicholson has been on the job for a long time. Her first major role was as Gail Stanwyk in the Chevy Chase film, Fletch. She held her own in the movie and the role was an extremely memorable one.

Other acting roles that Wheeler-Nicholson has had included guest-starring appearances on The X-Files, Seinfeld, Sex and the City, Crime Story, and Law & Order.

She also had recurring characters on All My Children (Ilene Pringle), Nashville (Beverly O’Conner), and Friday Night Lights (Angela Collette). That’s in addition to playing Mattie Earp in the Kurt Russell film, Tombstone. A video of Wheeler-Nicholson on Nashville is shown above.

It was good to see the character of Dr. Daniel Charles trying to date again, but unfortunate that it ended up tied to a case facing the doctors at the hospital. It would be good to see Jackie Mills appear in future episodes, but it’s not clear if that’s the way that the show’s writers want to take these characters.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.