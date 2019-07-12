Who is Jack Randall of Nat Geo WLD’s Out There with Jack Randall?

Jack Randall is the upbeat host of Nat Geo WLD’s Out There with Jack Randall. He’s an animal-loving zoologist with close ties to Steve Irwin and he’s teaching viewers a lot about the Australian Outback.

Since he was a young teen, Jack Randall has been on the go. He left his home in England to apprentice for the late Steve Irwin at age 14, then, promised Steve on his 15th birthday that he’d be a steward for wildlife for the rest of his life.

Of that experience, he told National Geographic:

“If I hadn’t shared my dream to work with animals, I wouldn’t have met my early mentor, Steve Irwin. This led me to travel to the other side of the world at just 14 years old to work as an apprentice at his zoo, where I learned about the behavior of snakes and reptiles.

Now he has an impressive resume with a biological sciences degree from the University of Oxford under his belt.

Jack is making good on his promise to the Crocodile Hunter and his work is meant to inspire fellow animal lovers in the field and with this six-part series premiering on National Geographic WILD.

In the same interview with National Geographic, Jack explained his ethos on life was to be “fearless” and to explore nature.

“Being fearless means pushing the limits of your personal comfort zone,” Jack explained. “As kids push that comfort zone further and further, they’re increasing their awareness of the world around them. They’re learning from their mistakes, growing in confidence, opening up more possibilities, and making what might have once seemed impossible, possible.

Take a journey on Nat Geo WILD Sunday as Jack takes us through the animal kingdom of the northern territories of Australia.

Out There With Jack Randall airs Sundays at 10/9c on Nat Geo WILD.