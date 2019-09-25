Interim Superintendent Jason Crawford is a new character on the Chicago P.D. cast for Season 7. The necessity will seem pretty obvious, as Superintendent Brian Kelton (played by John C. McGinley) was murdered.

The Season 6 finale left a lot of questions for the show, the primary one being who murdered Kelton and how would that affect the Intelligence team. Hank Voight (played by Jason Beghe) was also hinted at as a suspect.

According to early information from the show, the Season 7 premiere will pick up roughly 10 minutes after last season’s finale. That means there is going to be a lot of continuity as the team tries to figure out what is taking place in their city.

Having a new boss that is basically in charge of Voight and his Intelligence team will add a new wrinkle to the show, but Voight didn’t exactly get along with Kelton when he held the job. Could the team finally have a high-ranking ally in the city?

Who is Interim Superintendent Jason Crawford on Chicago P.D. cast?

Jason Crawford will be played by actor Paul Adelstein. His face will be very recognizable, as he has been on a number of hit shows in the past, including as a guest-star in Grey’s Anatomy crossovers. Recently, he was seen as Jake on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

Adelstein also played Dr. Cooper Freedman on Private Practice, Leo Bergen on Scandal, and Paul Kellerman on Prison Break. The role of Dr. Freedman really got him noticed on television, but he has also been acting for a really long time. His IMDb page is packed with credits.

Having Paul Adelstein join the cast seems like a good move for the show. He can hold his own when acting next to big presences, which is what Jason Beghe brings as Hank Voight each week. Make sure to tune in for the September 25 season premiere to see how they interact with each other.

