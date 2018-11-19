Who is Georgie on The Walking Dead? Does she have new storyline?

Georgie might be the most famous The Walking Dead character that has only appeared in one episode. It took place in Season 8, when Georgie, Hilda, and Midge came upon Hilltop.

Georgie appeared in an episode called The Key, where she arrives in a van with Hilda and Midge at Hilltop. She offers to trade knowledge and information in exchange for food and musical phonographic records.

At first, a number of people at Hilltop want to take things from Georgie and her group, as they are distrustful of her appearance. It was at this time that Hilltop was struggling to deal with the Saviors.

Maggie ends up deciding to trust the women from the van, offering them food simply to be kind. Georgie decides that Hilltop needs the food more than her group does, and doesn’t take any of it with her.

Who is Georgie on The Walking Dead?

There are a lot of rumors about who Georgie is on The Walking Dead. As the character inferred that she is from a group that is technologically advanced, it might make sense that she is linked to that helicopter.

It might even be possible that Rick Grimes is off living with Georgie and that Maggie has now joined them. That would certainly be a way for the writers to tie everything together, possibly even in one of the upcoming The Walking Dead movies.

Fans who have watched every episode of the show know that Georgie had been keeping in contact with Maggie and Jesus through letters. The letters often spoke about working toward a better future. It was recently revealed that Maggie went to join Georgie, taking baby Hershel with her.

It’s definitely possible that the character of Georgie, played by actress Jayne Atkinson, could appear again. There might be more storylines with her in it, but she likely wouldn’t be a focal point until after a serious story arc with the Whisperers.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.