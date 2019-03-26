Who is Frankie on The Walking Dead cast?

26th March 2019 11:57 AM ET

Fans are asking “who is Frankie on The Walking Dead” after what took place in the latest episode. In the final act of Season 9, episode 15, it was revealed that 10 characters had been murdered by the Whisperers. Frankie was one of the characters that died at the hands of Alpha (Samantha Morton).

Frankie used to be a member of the Saviors and was one of the former wives of Negan. Following the disappearance of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Frankie went to live in the Alexandria Safe-Zone. She even adopted a daughter.

Her backstory wasn’t explained in detail when Frankie first appeared as a part of The Walking Dead cast in Season 7. She had been a massage therapist in her previous life and volunteered to become one of Negan’s wives instead of working to earn points.

Who plays Frankie on The Walking Dead cast?

Actress Elyse DuFour has played Frankie on the show and she popped up early in Season 9, episode 15 of The Walking Dead. This was a bit of foreshadowing and a reminder to viewers that she was still around. However, her fortunes would change by the end of the night.

Seven people were kidnapped from the Kingdom fair and then executed by Alpha and the Whisperers. The Highwaymen tried to intervene, but they were also killed in the process. The death of Frankie may lead to some new anger in Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who will not be pleased when he learns the news.

While Frankie became more of a fringe character within The Walking Dead cast, she could be referenced in future episodes of the show. It’s unclear if that will happen during the Season 9 finale, as the survivors are going to be forced to deal with a snowstorm first.

The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.