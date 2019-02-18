Who is Frank on The Walking Dead cast? Steve Kazee guest stars on Season 9, episode 10

Actor Steve Kazee plays Frank on The Walking Dead cast. Pic credit: ET

Actor Steve Kazee appeared on the new episode of The Walking Dead. His character, Frank, showed up even before the opening credits.

Frank was the father of the girl being held at Hilltop. It turns out that the girl is named Lydia ( Cassady McClincy). Her mother is Alpha (Samantha Morton).

The family was shown in a flashback, way back to Day 23 of the walkers taking over the country. They were holed up in a basement with a number of other survivors, but it was clear that things were starting to break down.

Season 9 Episode 10 was broken into segments, with part of it taking place right after the outbreak and part of it taking place in the current timeline. It was clear that this was not just a backstory for Lydia, but also for the evolution of Alpha. Frank (and actor Steve Kazee) just became a supporting character for their stories.

Who is Steve Kazee on The Walking Dead cast?

Steve Kazee has been around the industry for a while, both as an actor and a singer. He even won the 2012 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor for the musical Once. On the stage, Kazee also appeared in Monty Python’s Spamalot and Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Kazee is no stranger to television, playing a recurring character on the shows Shameless (Gus Pfender), Legends (Curtis Ballard), and Working Class (Nick Garrett). He has also guest-starred on Elementary, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and NCIS. Now, he can add being a member of The Walking Dead cast to his list of jobs.

This is currently Season 9 of The Walking Dead and AMC is showing the second-half episodes. It will continue up to an important season finale. That could be when viewers start to figure out why Michonne is leaving the show.

The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.