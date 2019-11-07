Who is Fox on The Masked Singer? Fans are torn between Wayne Brady and Jamie Foxx

Fox was one of the six masked contestants who performed on last night’s episode of The Masked Singer, alongside Ladybug, Rottweiler, Tree, Flower, and Penguin.

Fox wowed the audience and judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke — with his cover of Hey Look Ma, I Made It by Panic! at the Disco.

When Fox offered clues about his identity, he said he appreciated the love he’s received on the show. He added that he didn’t always fit in and that he grew up in a rough patch of the woods where the other fox cubs weren’t so nice.

The bullying by other fox cubs did a strange thing to his bark. He found that if he pretended to sound like other foxes, his bark was fixed.

He talked about being Shazam, Fast and Furious, and transforming into an undercover super fox. But he lamented that despite his success, he never felt that all the applause he received was “for the real me.”

But after putting on the mask, he felt he was getting the chance to find confidence in his true voice again.

Based on the clue that he is some kind of a superhero, fans speculated that the Fox might have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

But going by the Shazam clue, Ken Jeong thought it could be Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx hosts the game show Beat Shazam on Fox). Robin Thicke guessed he could be AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, while Nicole Scherzinger’s guess was her friend Ne-Yo.

When Nick Cannon asked Fox to give an additional clue, he said: “It’s ironic that I’ve spent most of my life in costume because growing up, I had imagined I’d be in a uniform.”

Many fans believe the Fox is Wayne Brady

Fans have also been speculating on Twitter, and suggestions have included Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the MCU. However, most fans thought that it was either Wayne Brady or Jamie Foxx, with the majority favoring Wayne Brady.

Fox is still Wayne Brady. He's won Emmys #MaskedSinger — Lucytown Guy (@papasejr) November 7, 2019

The Fox is definitely Wayne Brady. One of his clues mentioned Doogie and he was on How I Met Your Mother. Boom. #MaskedSinger — alexis rose (@ajwalrod) October 10, 2019

Some think it could be Jamie Foxx

Fans who agreed with judge Ken Jeong that the Fox is Jamie Foxx appeared to have been swayed by the reference to Shazam when he was giving clues.

He also said that he transformed into a flying superhero. Foxx hosts Beat Shazam on Fox, and he played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The Fox on Masked Singer is so clearly Jamie Foxx. #maskedsinger — Raider Lolo, Part 4 (@RaiderLoFoSho) November 7, 2019

#maskedsinger #maskedsingerFOX47

I really think that the fox is Jamie fox honestly. — Dariel Barrios (@TheEarthian6) November 7, 2019

Who is Wayne Brady?

Wayne Brady was born in June 1972, in Columbus, Georgia, but grew up in Orlando, Florida. He graduated from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando in 1989 and attended the University of Miami in 1990.

He is an actor, singer, and comedian. He has hosted The Wayne Brady Show and Don’t Forget the Lyrics. He also hosts the TV game show Let’s Make a Deal on CBS.

He’s won multiple Emmy Awards and earned a Grammy nomination for his rendition of Sam Cooke’s A Change Is Gonna Come.

He appeared in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Kinky Boots as the drag queen Lola.

On TV, he played Tyson Spikes on Black Lightning and James Stinson in How I Met Your Mother. He plays Reese Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful.

He’s been married twice. He married Diana Lasso in December 1993, and they divorced in September 1995. He later married dancer Mandie Taketa in April 1999, and they had a daughter Maile Masako Brady together (born February 2003). The couple separated in April 2006 and divorced in 2008.