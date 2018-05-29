Who is Flau’jae on America’s Got Talent? Rapper’s father Camouflage got gunned down before she was born

Flau’jae makes her debut on America’s Got Talent tonight and it’s already clear that she’ll be a fan favorite.

At just 14 years old, this young rap protege is already making her mark and growing her fanbase. It turns out that America’s Got Talent isn’t Flau’jae’s first time on a reality TV competition show. Don’t be too surprised if it’s not the last time America sees the “Guns Down” rapper either.

Hailing from Savannah, Georgia, Flau’jae released her first album in 2013, Y’all Know Flau’Jae, at just nine years old. She has been mentored by the likes of Master P and Birdman, both friends of her late father.

Flau’jae’s father

Sadly, Flau’jae never got a chance to meet her dad, a rapper known as Camouflage, because he was gunned down outside of a recording studio before she was born.

His own successful rap career and his tragic death have both been motivation for her to carry the torch and honor Camoflauge’s memory.

15 years later.. @xxl #RipCamoflauge A post shared by FLAUJAE (@flaujae) on May 20, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

Camouflage, whose real name is Jason Johnson, was just 21 years old at the time of his death. He had already released two albums by the time and was recording more music.

Flau’jae’s father may have been an even bigger fixture in the hip hop world if not for a drug arrest prior to his death that lost him a recording deal with Universal Music Group.

On The Rap Game

Flau’Jae was a top contender on Season 3 of The Rap Game. Even though she was the youngest person to compete and some of the other kids she was up against were more experienced and very talented, she was still able to hold her own against four other hip hop hopefuls.

Ultimately, Flau’Jae didn’t win Season 3 of The Rap Game but she definitely made her mark.

Flau’Jae on social media

Flau’Jae’s social media presence is still growing. Currently, she has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram and another 14,000 on Twitter.

She recently earned the praise of America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandell and host Tyra Banks, who got to hear her performance of “Guns Down” in person.

Jermaine Dupri was also quick to heap praise on Flau’jae for the well-performed song with a powerful message.

“Before I was born, my father, he was a rapper. He died before I was born so he couldn’t fulfill his dream. So that’s what I’m here to do,” Flau’Jae told America’s Got Talent judges before launching into the song below. We dare you to watch it and try not to tear up.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.