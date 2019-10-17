Who is Flamingo on The Masked Singer? Fans think it is Adrienne Bailon

Flamingo was the first to perform out of the six masked contestants on last night’s Season 2 episode of The Masked Singer, titled Once Upon a Mask. Based on the clues she offered on the show, many fans believe she is Adrienne Bailon, a former member of The Cheetah Girls.

The six masked contestants on last night’s show were Flamingo, Black Widow, Butterfly, Leopard, Skeleton, and Thingamajig.

Flamingo performed a rousing cover of Kenny Loggins’ Footloose. Her performance earned praises from judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. They all got on their feet with the audience to dance to the stirring tune.

McCarthy said she was “smiling so big” during Flamingo’s performance that her botox broke.

While Flamingo offered clues about her identity, viewers were shown a shot of old tires and a petrol station (gas station). She talked about how she went from being a “hoodrat” to “a Hollywood triple threat.”

“It reminds me of when I first started out and went from hoodrat to Hollywood triple threat,” she said.

“I come from humble beginnings with absolutely zero connections,” she said with a red apple in her hand, “Until one day, I was discovered by a powerful wizard, who plucked me off my stoop and led me into a dream.”

Viewers were then shown an old sign that read: “Los Angeles: No Exit.”

The judges tried to guess the celebrity behind Flamingo’s mask. McCarthy suggested it could be Adrienne Bailon. Nicole Scherzinger guessed that the “powerful wizard” who discovered Flamingo was the British TV producer and talent manager. Simon Cowell. She then guessed that Flamingo was Fifth Harmony’s, Ally Brooke.

Thicke suggested it could be the former Xscape member and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kandi Burruss.

When asked to give another clue, Flamingo said that when she was younger she wanted to become a doctor. She added that she attended medical training school.

Fans think Flamingo is Adrienne Bailon

Many fans who took to Twitter after the show last night agreed with McCarthy that Flamingo was likely Adrienne Bailon, the former The Cheetah Girls member, and co-host on the talk show The Real.

Flamingo is Adrienne Bailon. She was holding an apple in the clue package and she’s from Manhattan (Big Apple), went to a health and sciences high school, was discovered by Ricky Martin at a choir concert. Boom case closed NEXT #MaskedSinger — Kristin (@KasKas987) October 17, 2019

bro, adrienne bailon must think we are stupid AF. she is the flamingo #maskedsinger — lisa (@lisatotherescue) October 17, 2019

Adrienne Bailon is totally the flamingo — Soleil (@Sokeil1) October 17, 2019

That’s gonna be Adrienne Bailon, well she goes by Adrienne Hougton since she is married, just so you guys don’t know who she, she’s on the real and was in two groups, 3LW and The Cheetah Girls — Christian Salgado (@Christi37932401) October 17, 2019

I think the flamingo is Adrienne Bailon, her body type is to narrow to be Kandi Burrus @MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger #themasksinger — Dirty Diana (@dianetddugger94) October 17, 2019

Yup the flamingo is definitely Adrienne Bailon! And yes I know a cheetah girl when I hear one!🐆 #TheMaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOX pic.twitter.com/4vPnVsk7CK — 𝙺𝚊𝚜𝚎𝚢 𝙰𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚘𝚗 ➳ (@kaasee_smithh38) October 17, 2019

Flamingo is 100% Adrienne Bailon, as someone who has seen the Cheetah Girls movies a million times and watched her on Keeping up with the Kardashians, I recognize those clues and voice anywhere. @MaskedSingerFOX — Kay Willingham (@kaywill1015) October 17, 2019

Flamingo hint: I wanted to be a doctor. Bailon interview: "I really wanted to be an Obstetrician! I wanted to bring babies into the world.. There you have it. The Flamingo is Adrienne Bailon#maskedsinger #CaseClosed — Trey’Mora (@Esquire_832) October 17, 2019

Chile these Judges on #maskedsinger upsetting me. How the hell y’all guess the flamingo was Fantasia when it’s clearly Adrienne Bailon. Don’t be disrespecting Fantasia like that. — Trey’Mora (@Esquire_832) October 17, 2019

I don’t even understand how the flamingo is a “mystery.” It’s literally Adrienne Bailon. Her voice can’t be masked. 🤦🏽‍♀️ @AdrienneBailon @MaskedSingerFOX — Aria Don 🌹 (@kingariaj) October 17, 2019

I want to say I really do think that #flamingomask is Adrienne Bailon but I am still super thrown by that comment in her first appearance that she was shocked the panel though her a professional singer. WHY would a professional singer be shocked by that? #maskedsinger — Amber Leigh (@AmberLeighVO) October 17, 2019

Regarding Scherzinger’s suggestion that it could be Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, some fans argued that Brooke is currently on Dancing with the Stars, so it couldn’t be her.

Who is Adrienne Bailon?

Adrienne Houghton (nee Bailon) is a singer and actress born in the Lower East Side of Manhattan on October 24, 1983, to Nilda Alicea-Felix (Puerto Rican) and Freddie Bailon (Ecuadorean).

She was discovered in 1999 by the pop singer Ricky Martin, who watched her perform with her church choir at Madison Square Garden.

Adrienne was a founding member of the girl groups 3LW (1999- 2002) and The Cheetah Girls. She currently co-hosts the daytime talk show The Real.

The group 3LW was Adrienne Bailon, Naturi Naughton, and Kiely Williams. Bailon later became involved with The Cheetah Girls, alongside Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, and Raven-Symoné. They released several albums and did three movies together.