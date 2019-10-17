Home > Smallscreen

Who is Flamingo on The Masked Singer? Fans think it is Adrienne Bailon

By
17th October 2019 9:08 PM ET
Flamingo on The Masked Singer
Flamingo performing on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

Flamingo was the first to perform out of the six masked contestants on last night’s Season 2 episode of The Masked Singer, titled Once Upon a Mask. Based on the clues she offered on the show, many fans believe she is Adrienne Bailon, a former member of The Cheetah Girls.

The six masked contestants on last night’s show were Flamingo, Black Widow, Butterfly, Leopard, Skeleton, and Thingamajig.

Flamingo performed a rousing cover of Kenny Loggins’ Footloose. Her performance earned praises from judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. They all got on their feet with the audience to dance to the stirring tune.

McCarthy said she was “smiling so big” during Flamingo’s performance that her botox broke.

While Flamingo offered clues about her identity, viewers were shown a shot of old tires and a petrol station (gas station). She talked about how she went from being a “hoodrat” to “a Hollywood triple threat.”

“It reminds me of when I first started out and went from hoodrat to Hollywood triple threat,” she said.

“I come from humble beginnings with absolutely zero connections,” she said with a red apple in her hand, “Until one day, I was discovered by a powerful wizard, who plucked me off my stoop and led me into a dream.”

Viewers were then shown an old sign that read: “Los Angeles: No Exit.”

The judges tried to guess the celebrity behind Flamingo’s mask. McCarthy suggested it could be Adrienne Bailon. Nicole Scherzinger guessed that the “powerful wizard” who discovered Flamingo was the British TV producer and talent manager. Simon Cowell. She then guessed that Flamingo was Fifth Harmony’s, Ally Brooke.

Thicke suggested it could be the former Xscape member and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kandi Burruss.

When asked to give another clue, Flamingo said that when she was younger she wanted to become a doctor. She added that she attended medical training school.

Fans think Flamingo is Adrienne Bailon

Many fans who took to Twitter after the show last night agreed with McCarthy that Flamingo was likely Adrienne Bailon, the former The Cheetah Girls member, and co-host on the talk show The Real.

Regarding Scherzinger’s suggestion that it could be Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, some fans argued that Brooke is currently on Dancing with the Stars, so it couldn’t be her.

Who is Adrienne Bailon?

Adrienne Houghton (nee Bailon) is a singer and actress born in the Lower East Side of Manhattan on October 24, 1983, to Nilda Alicea-Felix (Puerto Rican) and Freddie Bailon (Ecuadorean).

She was discovered in 1999 by the pop singer Ricky Martin, who watched her perform with her church choir at Madison Square Garden.

Adrienne was a founding member of the girl groups 3LW (1999- 2002) and The Cheetah Girls. She currently co-hosts the daytime talk show The Real.

The group 3LW was Adrienne Bailon, Naturi Naughton, and Kiely Williams. Bailon later became involved with The Cheetah Girls, alongside Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan, and Raven-Symoné. They released several albums and did three movies together.

John Thomas Didymus

John Thomas Didymus

John Thomas Didymus

Latest posts by John Thomas Didymus (see all)