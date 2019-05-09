Who is Father Kinley in Lucifer Season 4? Graham McTavish portrays the Vatican priest

Graham McTavish plays Vatican priest Father Kinley in Lucifer Season 4, Episode 2, titled Somebody’s Been Reading Dante’s Inferno.

Father Kinley is a nice, kind-hearted, empathic and highly respected Catholic priest who is devoted to his priestly duty of protecting his flock. He is committed to protecting mankind from the evil influence of the Devil whom he has identified as Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis).

Chloe (Lauren German) is shocked when she learns that Lucifer Morningstar is the Devil, so she goes to Rome to do research on him. While in Rome she meets Father Kinley, a Vatican investigator who is an expert in the Devil and whose mission in life is to avert a hellish prophecy by thwarting the Devil’s evil plans against mankind.

Chloe hatches a plan with Father Kinley to send the Devil back to hell where he came from, and although Chloe eventually backs out of the plan, Lucifer feels the sting of the betrayal.

If you have binge-watched Lucifer Season 4 you might have wondered who Graham McTavish — who plays Father Kinley — is. If you have also wondered where you have seen him before, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Graham McTavish?

Graham McTavish is a Scottish actor who was born in Glasgow in January 1961. His parents are Alec and Ellen McTavish. He is a graduate of Queen Mary University of London where he earned a degree in English Literature.

If you’ve been wondering where you have seen Graham McTavish before then it could be in Starz’s Outlander where he plays Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) uncle Dougal MacKenzie (2014-2016).

You may also have seen him on AMC’s Preacher where he plays the Saint of Killers (2016- ).

His previous TV credits also include the role of General Rapax in ABC’s Empire (2005), John Corcoran in Numb3rs (2007), Aleksei in NCIS (2007), and Ferguson in Prison Break (2008).

He voiced Sebastian Shaw in Wolverine and the X-Men (2009). He also voiced Loki in The Avengers: The Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010-2011) and Savanti Romero in Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2015-2017).

He appeared in Fox’s 24 as Mikhail Novakovich (2010) and played Andrew MacGregor in USA Network’s Colony (2018).

His film credits include the role of Thangbrand in Erik the Viking (1989), Duke of Albany in the short film documentary King Lear (1997) and Lewis in Rambo (2004).

He is also known for his role as Dwalin in The Hobbit film trilogy (2012-2013) and King Atlan in Aquaman (2018).