Who is Eric on A Million Little Things? Jason Ritter guest stars in mysterious role

A Million Little Things is back with a second season and the twists and turns have already begun. Last week, viewers saw a little movement between Maggie (Allison Miller) and her mother Patricia (Melora Hardin). Unfortunately, things fell apart after she watched her mother approach the guy at the bar she had just been talking to while waiting on her mother’s arrival.

In the previews for tonight’s show, Gary (James Roday) catches heat from Maggie for giving her hope that her mom was actually in town to reconcile with her and not just to cause turmoil. After all, that is why she went looking for Patricia. Seeing her with Eric (Jason Ritter) at the bar was enough to turn her world upside down once again.

The circumstances surrounding Jason Ritter playing Eric have been kept quiet. It was confirmed that he will be around for a few episodes, leading A Million Little Things viewers to speculate who he will turn out to be. Several theories are circulating already, some of them getting more attention than others.

Are Eric and Patricia dating?

Given that Patricia just revealed to Maggie and Gary that she is leaving her husband, Eric being her boyfriend was the most obvious thought. She appeared to know him, but the romantic vibe wasn’t overly present. According to TV Line, DJ Nash discussed that Eric and Patricia may be dating, or may not be. Usually, when he plays coy, that is not what is about to happen.

Is Eric connected to Chad?

Maggie had shared a lot about her brother Chad on A Million Little Things. His death has affected her and her parents, which has now trickled over into the show. There is speculation that Eric may be connected to Chad in some way and that Patricia wanted to meet him because of that. Maybe he has an organ donated from Chad? There are endless possibilities with this connection, but will it be the way A Million Little Things chooses to go?

Is Eric Patricia’s son?

This one has garnered a lot of attention, especially since Patricia has chosen to split from her husband. Did she have a baby that she gave up before Maggie and Chad? Could he be her husband’s child from an affair? Again, this one has plenty of ways it could play out and seems more plausible than the dating idea.

Eric’s place on A Million Little Things will be revealed, but not before next week. Until then, viewers will have to piece things together, especially after tonight’s episode airs.

A Million Little Things airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on ABC.