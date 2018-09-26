Who is Emily Foster on Chicago Fire? Meet Annie Ilonzeh

Annie Ilonzeh has joined the cast of Chicago Fire for season seven. Ilonzeh will appear as Emily Foster, an easy-going and confident paramedic. She’s brand new to the Chicago Fire Department, but she’s eager to prove that she belongs and can be an effective team member. But like so many others, she comes with a past that could surface throughout season seven.

Foster’s story has not been revealed yet, but it could slowly start to show as she begins her new job at the fire station.

Ilonzeh joins the paramedic unit following the exit of Monica Raymund. She played Paramedic in Charge/Firefighter Candidate Gabriela “Gabby” Dawson, but she exited the show last season.

But Chicago Fire is gaining a valuable actress in Annie Ilonzeh, as Annie has experience in both television and movies. In fact, her IMDB lists roles on well-recognized shows like Empire, Person of Interest, Graceland, Drop Dead Diva, Arrow, and Switched At Birth.

She also starred on American Horror Story in 2017, playing the role of Erika. But Annie Ilonzeh may best be known to some for her work on General Hospital, playing the role of Maya Ward, or her newest role in the movie, Peppermint, with Jennifer Garner. Here, she plays FBI Agent Lisa Inman. She has also wrapped up a new movie called Staties, where she plays Eliza Cortez.

Little is known about her personal life, but she was born on August 23, 1983, in Grapevine, Texas as Annie Ngasi Illonzeh. Her mother is American and has Polish and English roots, and her father is Nigerian.

On Instagram, she did share a photo of her parents, revealing that her mother is a warrior and the mother of five girls. This indicates that she has four sisters. However, her social media activity appears to be dedicated to the promotion of movies, television shows, and pictures from red carpet events.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.