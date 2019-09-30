Who is EJ on The Affair? Michael Braun shares scenes with Anna Paquin

Michael Braun has joined The Affair cast as a new character named EJ. During Season 5, Episode 6 of the show, EJ made his first appearance, showing up to share some scenes with Joanie (played by Anna Paquin).

The addition of Anna Paquin to The Affair cast was a good move by the writers and producers of the show, especially with what had taken place during the previous episodes and seasons of the Showtime hit.

There are a few spoilers ahead, so be forewarned that learning about who EJ is on The Affair is tied to the fate of other characters. Leading up to his appearance, Alison (Ruth Wilson) had died.

So did Cole (Joshua Jackson), showing that there are a lot of darker undertones to the show.

A lot of questions still exist about those deaths, with Joanie trying to figure out what led her parents to these tragic ends. Alison and Cole were Joanie’s parents, but Season 5 is the first time viewers get to see her grown up.

Who is EJ on The Affair?

EJ first appears during Season 5, Episode 6 of the show, which aired on September 30. He shows up at the cemetery where Joanie is sitting at the grave of Cole (her father).

Soon, viewers find out that he is an epigeneticist, leading to even more questions about him. To boil it down, he is interested in learning how trauma is passed down. Joanie might be an expert in that field.

Actor Michael Braun takes on the role of EJ, and he will appear in more Season 5 episodes of The Affair. Before joining the show, he had one-offs on shows like Unforgettable, Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, and Nurse Jackie.

He also appeared in an episode of the first season of Succession on HBO.

It seems like EJ is going to be an important character to the evolving story on The Affair, especially when it comes to his interactions with Joanie Lockhart.

Without giving up too many spoilers about what took place during Season 5, Episode 6, we urge viewers to catch up on the show and focus on the scene at the cemetery.

The Affair airs new episodes on Sunday nights at 9/8c on Showtime.