Who is Ed on The Neighborhood? Actor Brian Thomas Smith guests

A new character named Ed joins The Neighborhood on Monday night. Actor Brian Thomas Smith will guest-star on Season 2, Episode 2 of the hit CBS comedy.

It’s an episode about bullying and the sneak peek below primes the audience for one of the main plot points. Grover has been getting bullied at school, and Dave has to figure out a way to take care of the situation.

There is a bit of a twist to this episode. Grover isn’t the only one who has to deal with a bully. That’s where the character of Ed is going to come into play.

Who is Ed on The Neighborhood?

CBS viewers are going to recognize actor Brian Thomas Smith immediately. Or, at least, fans of The Neighborhood who have watched episodes of The Big Bang Theory over the years.

Smith played Zack Johnson for several years on the former top comedy for CBS. Zack was a recurring character who started as Penny’s (played by Kaley Cuoco) boyfriend and later became a friend of the group.

The character of Zack wasn’t very smart, which led to an interesting dynamic with the geniuses who comprised most of the main characters of the show. It also helped create quite a few funny moments and a way for Leonard (Johnny Galecki) to compete for Penny’s heart against a guy that was really good looking.

Brian Thomas Smith joins The Neighborhood for the September 30 episode of the show. He will share scenes with Aynsley Bubbico, who guest stars as Jennifer (his wife) in the episode.

Dave (played by Max Greenfield) is going to be bullied by Ed, leading to a situation where several characters do a lot of learning during the half-hour show. It’s also a prime opportunity for Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) kids to joke about how he has bullied them over the years.

The Neighborhood airs new episodes each Monday night at 8/7c on CBS.