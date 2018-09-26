Who is Dep. Supt. Katherine Brennan on Chicago P.D.? Meet Anne Heche

Chicago P.D. is back for Season 6 and while plenty of familiar faces are returning, there is a new face that is garnering a lot of attention — Anne Heche as Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan.

Heche is joining the show in a recurring role that is rumored to send waves through the once air-tight Intelligence unit.

Dep. Supt Katherine Brennan will arrive on the scene and prove to be someone that could cause issues for the crew. A lot happened in Season 5, and now the fallout continues through Season 6. Brennan is dubbed as cunning and formidable, which has fans wondering who her opponent will be.

The mystery surrounding her character has caused intrigue among fans, who have been speculating about where Dep. Supt. Katherine Brennan will fit in with the Chicago P.D. cast.

There are repercussions coming for Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) after last season and she could easily be a part of that saga.

Walking into a show after five seasons can be intimidating, especially with a fan base like Chicago P.D. has built over the years. Anne Heche knows what she is doing, though, and seeing her play a character who is going to give resistance to Intelligence could be good for ratings.

Anne Heche will likely be familiar to fans as she has been on various shows over the last decade or so. She starred in The Brave which aired on NBC but has also appeared on shows like Quantico and Aftermath, Dig, Save Me, Men in Trees, Everwood and Ally McBeal. Not only is she into television, but Heche is also a Tony-nominated performer.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.