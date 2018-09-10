Who is Corey Gamble on the Kardashians?

Corey Gamble has been part of the Kardashian family for a few years now. He met Kris Jenner at Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday back in 2014 and the two appeared to hit it off.

Their meeting happened as Kris Kardashian and her ex-husband, Bruce Jenner, were divorcing as he wanted to transition into Caitlyn Jenner, something the family had a hard time dealing with at the time.

While Corey and Kris clearly have chemistry, there were some on social media who wondered if Corey was only dating Kris because of her money. There is certainly a large age gap, with 62-year-old Kris being 25 years older than Corey, who is age 37.

She’s a grandmother and he looks as if he’s ready to start a family, but despite this the pair seem to be getting on great.

Corey Gamble, who works as a tour manager, has a net worth of around $2.5 million, so he has his own money to spend. He continues to film Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which could earn him some money. Plus, he’s super close to Kanye West, so it’s possible they are working on a few projects together as Kanye loves to collaborate with people. Corey is also close with Justin Bieber, through work with his manager Scooter Braun.

One of the reasons why Corey and Kris might work so well together is because Corey isn’t into going to parties. He’s down to earth and he seems to really like being at home. One can imagine that Kris gets invited to all kinds of parties in Los Angeles and if Corey was with her for the money and fame, one can imagine he would want to go to all of these parties. However, he doesn’t drink or party.

But there is one downside – he doesn’t really get along with Khloe Kardashian. She doesn’t really feel great about her mother dating a younger man, especially one that’s around her age. The two have shared their mutual feelings about one another on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but one can hope for the peace of the family that Khloe accepts that Corey Gamble is here to stay.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on E!