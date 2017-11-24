Who is Coach D from Bring It!? Get to know Dianna Williams

Bring It! is back on Lifetime with the whirlwind of energy that is Dianna “Miss D” Williams once again at the helm.

But did you know her amazing backstory?

Coach D, from Jackson, MS, has been dancing since the age of four and when she was younger studied at the Angie Luke School of Dance in everything from tap to ballet, jazz and modern dance.

In the early 80s she went on to join the Eye of the Tiger Drill Team (1982 to 1988) before joining the Dancing Dolls Drill Team (1989 to 1991).

Several years later she became the captain of the California State Dominguez Hills University Cheerleading Squad from 1997 to 1998, three years before she launched the Dancing Dolls Dance Team in August 2001, where she worked since as the instructor and choreographer.

She has also have several other roles over the years, however, including as the founder and choreographer of the Grove Park Dancerettes (from 2002-2004), the choreographer for the Callaway High School Chargettes (2006-2007), and the Founder/Choreographer for the Prancing Diamonds (2007).

In her late teens, Dianna had a brief foray into adult films — which she has previously talked about. Outside of dance, she also earned a BSc in Criminal Justice in 2005 from Jackson State University.

She also worked as a recreation aide and dance instructor for the City of Jackson, developing the Grove Park Dancerettes in 2002, which she was involved with until 2007.

She now runs the Dancing Dolls Dance Team from the Dollhouse Dance Factory, which opened its doors in August 2010 — and is still going strong, with the events there chronicled on Lifetime’s Bring It!.

Dianna has a huge social presence with more than 125,000 followers on Twitter and another 850,000-plus on Instagram. She is married to husband Robert, coach of the AAU basketball team the MS Heat and co-owner of the Dollhouse Dance Factory. The pair have one son together, Cobe.

Bring It! Premieres Tonight New dolls. Same swagger. Bring It! premieres tonight on Lifetime. Posted by Bring It on Friday, November 24, 2017

Bring It! airs Fridays at 9/8c on Lifetime.