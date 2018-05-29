Who is Clay Harbor on The Bachelorette? NFL player wants Becca Kufrin’s heart

Clay Harbor is one of two NFL players that’s competing on this season of The Bachelorette. While Colton Underwood never played a single NFL game throughout his years with the league, Clay has found some success while playing in the competitive football league.

Clay is currently signed to the New Orleans Saints and he’s on the injured reserve list. That means he’s not playing during the season, so he has time to go on The Bachelorette without being called to training camp this summer.

What’s interesting is that Clay Harbor applied to go on the show himself. Producers didn’t go seek him out, even though that may be something people are wondering about.

So, what’s the deal with his NFL career? Well, he has actually been in the NFL since 2010, which is a long time for a player. He has played with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, and now the Saints.

Clay Harbor does have something that Becca wants. She has expressed an interest in wanting a man who has his own career and works hard for something he wants.

But she may not be interested in the spotlight that can come with the NFL. Even though Clay is currently not playing, he has expressed a desire to get back on the field on his Instagram page.

But Becca has revealed that she wants to disappear from the spotlight after the show, settling down in a normal life with work, romance, and dates. It’s possible this is something Harbor may not be able to offer if he’s planning on a return to the field in New Orleans. Only time will tell if their relationship can survive.

Do you think Clay Harbor stands a chance with Becca Kufrin given all of the other contestants?