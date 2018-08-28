Who is Cisco’s ex-girlfriend Amber Diamond on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood?

On the most recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, we got to meet Amber Diamond again. She was able to reintroduce herself and mention that previously she had been on the show as Cisco Rosado’s side chick when he was supposed to be dating Teairra Mari.

When Amber introduced herself in the Love & Hip Hop confessional, the 25-year-old mentioned that last time she was on the show she was Cisco’s girlfriend but they bleeped his name out, making some viewers wonder who she used to be with and why.

There’s no telling if Amber and Teairra will meet face to face and spark more drama or not. Teairra is busy dealing with the Akbar storyline and the drama with his wife but there is potential for the two at some point.

Right now, it looks as if Amber Diamond is back and she’s here for the hip-hop part of Love & Hip Hop. In fact, she met up with producer RoccStar, who isn’t sure if he wants to make a hit with her or hit it and quit it with her.

Any aspirations for a booty call end when RoccStar meets up with Amber to talk music and in walks her mom and manager, Shun Love.

Shun starts to negotiate what it would cost for RoccStar make a record with Amber Diamond and when she starts pulling out stacks of cash, he knows that Amber and her mom are the real deal.

Amber Diamond made it clear to RoccStar that with all the money her mom paid so that he would work with Amber, her record better make her mom happy. Is that where the drama will play out with Amber’s storyline?

It’s not clear yet but anyone who has watched Love & Hip Hop for any amount of time knows to expect the drama. Nothing seems to get pulled off easily on the VH1 hit so don’t expect a RoccStar produced Amber Diamond album to be smooth sailing either.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.