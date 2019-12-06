Who is Christian Kane on Supernatural? Angel alum plays Lee Webb

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Who is Christian Kane and what role will the Angel alum play in the final season of Supernatural?

There are plenty of surprises ahead for the 15th and final season of the CW’s Supernatural. How the series will end is anyone’s guess, but we do know that Christian Kane, who played Lindsey McDonald on Angel, will be appearing this season as Leo Webb, a former hunter and old friend of Dean’s.

Kane will guest star in this week’s episode, titled Last Call. The synopsis says that Dean takes a case on his own — presumably with Leo Webb — and that Castiel helps Sam track down Chuck.

Based on promotional photos from the episode, as well as the title, it looks like Dean and Leo get a little rowdy in a bar and sing some karaoke.

A case is likely involved, but it might just be an excuse for Dean to catch up with a friend for old time’s sake before taking on yet another apocalypse. Meanwhile, Shoshannah Stern is back as Eileen in this episode as well, so while Dean is rocking out we’ll also get some Sam and Eileen adorability.

If you’ve heard of Christian Kane, it’s likely due to his recurring role on Angel, but the actor is also a well-known series regular on shows like Leverage, The Librarians, and Close to Home.

The actor is currently filming for the upcoming WGN America series Almost Paradise. While Kane is only listed as appearing in this one episode, that’s no guarantee we won’t see him again this season.

Given the context of his and Dean’s meeting, though, it certainly seems like a one-off thing to me.

As for the singing, that is also fun for fans of Christian Kane. On top of his acting, Kane is also a country musician. His band Kane released their debut album in 2002 and their sophomore effort, The House Rules, reached number one on the Billboard Heatseekers chart after its 2010 release.

Also of note, according to IMDb, Misha Collins is credited as James Novak/Castiel in this episode, opening up the possibility that we could hear from Castiel’s vessel in some capacity.

Watch Supernatural this Thursday at 8/7 C on the CW.