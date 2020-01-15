Who is Captain Delaney on Chicago Fire cast? Soap actor brings drama

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Captain Delaney returns to the Chicago Fire cast on Wednesday night, as the new episode will focus on two firehouses working together. Maybe the word together isn’t the right one to describe the coming disfunction.

The introduction of Captain Greg Delaney took place during the winter premiere when it was revealed that the boundaries for Firehouse 51 and Firehouse 20 were redrawn to overlap. As expected, chaos ensued and continues to brew.

On the January 15 episode, which is called Where We End Up, a pest problem at Firehouse 51 is going to force the team to share living quarters with Firehouse 20. That’s a recipe for disaster. It’s going to include fighting at the top of the chain of command.

In the preview for the new episode, Casey and Delaney are shown going toe-to-toe, with the narrator hinting that the consequences of not working together could be deadly.

Here is the preview that NBC released:

Who is Captain Greg Delaney on Chicago Fire cast?

Soap fans have long known who actor Robert Bogue is, even though he is new to Chicago Fire.

Bogue played A.C. Mallet on Guiding Light for nearly 350 episodes. The character made steady appearances on the show for years and made Bogue very recognizable within the industry.

Since his time on Guiding Light, Bogue has appeared in smaller roles, some for just one episode, on shows like Blue Bloods, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Americans, Bull, and House of Cards.

Now, he continues his role as Captain Delaney, someone who is a severe thorn in the side of Captain Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In addition to Casey and Delaney butting heads during the new episode, Foster, Kidd, and Brett fear that Captain Leone has it out for them.

All of this is going to lead to Chief Boden mulling a procedure overhaul that could affect everyone. It could also create a new form of drama and resentment within the show.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.