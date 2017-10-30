Who is Brittney Taylor aka Bri Beauty? Meet new Love & Hip Hop star

Could Love & Hip Hop: New York Season 8 end up being the kingdom of new star Brittney Taylor? That’s what she claims in her intro video to the show below.

The singer, who feuds with co-star Bianca Bonnie during the season, also promises to be one of the most authentic and real stars the series has ever seen.

Formerly known by fans as Bri Beauty, she previously worked with DJ Webstar and had a group called the Swag Kids. She also made a record with Jim Jones — but as she explains in the clip below, things took a turning point when she fell out with her management.

After her success in the early 2000s, she moved to Miami to try and start things afresh but soon found herself down to her last dollars and completely broke.

Now she’s trying to turn things around once again, and joining Love & Hip Hop: New York could be the launchpad she’s been looking for.

As well as making her own music, Brittney has also previously lent her considerable talents to being a ghostwriter and has worked with the likes of Trina, Tory Lanez and Tayana Taylor in the past.

On LHHNY, she has beef with Bianca Bonnie who she claims copied her entire style, so expect some serious drama as things unfold. The Season 8 trailer shows the pair embroiled in what looks like a vicious fight.

One scene sees Brittney tell Rich Dollaz: “She’s never going to look better than me, she’s never going to write better than me, and she’s never going to be more poppin’ than me.”

You can find out more about Bri on her Instagram, where she posts regular pics, and her Twitter.

Check out her intro video for Love & Hip Hop Season 8 below:

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.