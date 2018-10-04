Who is Brandi Redmond’s husband on The Real Housewives of Dallas?

Brandi Redmond’s husband starred on the first season of The Real Housewives Of Dallas but it wasn’t the best season for the couple. Their marriage started to crack on screen because Brandi needed her husband more but he continued to travel and work long hours. When she tried to speak to him about the issue, Bryan Redmond became increasingly strained and walked out on her during a dinner date at a restaurant.

You may have noticed that Bryan is taking a backseat on The Real Housewives Of Dallas.

After getting a bad reputation during the show’s first season, Bryan is staying away from the show. He rarely appeared during the show’s second season and he only filmed one scene thus far for the third season of the show.

So, if Brandi Redmond’s husband isn’t on the show anymore, what does he do for a living? As it turns out, he’s the founder and CIO of the real estate business, Suntex Ventures, and he has handled around $700 million in property or otherwise acquisitions. He has also worked at Sun Resorts International as Director of Acquisitions, giving him a reported net worth of $3.5 million.

Bryan is from Dallas and he stayed local when he went to school. He was a business major at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. Brandi Redmond has revealed that her husband travels a lot, and it sounds like he’s still very busy with his work. Redmond is at home with their new son, Bruin.

Brandi and Bryan met in the eighth grade and she told their adorable story on The Real Housewives Of Dallas. She was dating someone else, and when he broke up with her, she chose to date Bryan to make him jealous. The two are still together and Redmond revealed that she married her high school sweetheart.

It sounds like Brandi and Bryan have worked out their issues and are stronger than ever. They tried to get pregnant with a third child before the second season started filming, but Brandi revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Through her friend Stephanie Hollman, she was able to adopt a son, Bruin Charles, and Bryan appeared thrilled and proud to welcome a son into the family. He took one look at the child and chose to adopt him. Bruin joins their daughters, Brooklyn, 9, and Brinkley, 6.

The Real Housewives Of Dallas airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.