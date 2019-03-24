Who is Bobby Bones? American Idol heads to Hollywood, contestants mentored by award-winning radio show host

24th March 2019 4:05 PM ET

Auditions are over for American Idol this season and everyone who received a Golden Ticket is headed to Hollywood. Now, all of the American Idol hopefuls will have a unique chance to be mentored by Bobby Bones, a well-known radio show host who has high hopes for this year’s crop of singers.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Bobby Bones on American Idol. In fact, he was a mentor to the singers last season too. He joined the Top 24 American Idol hopefuls when they met with their all-star celebrity partners for duet night.

This season, Bobby Bones will enjoy an expanded role on the ABC singing competition as he will serve as an in-house mentor for the Idol hopefuls throughout their time in Hollywood.

His role will be to help each of the singers hone their skills and he will share his own industry experience with them as they grow in their abilities and knowledge as the season progresses.

Some may remember Bones from his time on Dancing with the Stars. He was partnered with Sharna Burgess and despite quite a bit of controversy, he managed to floss his way to the Season 27 Mirror Ball Trophy.

Bobby Bones admitted that he didn’t win Dancing with the Stars because of his incredible dancing abilities but instead, he won because of his large and active fanbase.

DWTS host Tom Bergeron even said as he was awarded the Mirror Ball Trophy that Bobby Bones is “the people’s champion.”

In addition to his appearances on American Idol and Dancing with the Stars, Bobby Bones is a legend in his own right. He is an award-winning radio talk show host with his own YouTube series and he also is a top-selling author.

Bobby Bones is based in Nashville, where his radio show has been broadcast on iHeartRadio since 2012. Before that, he was located in Austin, Texas. His show is now syndicated and airs on more than 100 stations nationwide.

In addition to his radio show, Bobby Bones also makes music with The Raging Idiots and has earned acclaim with their kid-friendly songs. Some of their most popular songs include titles like Starbucks, When I Grow Up, and Be Nice.

Bobby Bones is currently 38-years old and is not married. He has been in a few serious relationships over the years but is still single.

Bones vowed to change that by December 2019 and while it’s still not clear if he has a lady in his life, he said back in October 2018 that he was still aiming to tie the knot before the end of 2019.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.