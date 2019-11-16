Who is Beta on The Walking Dead? Whisperers villain continues to scare

Beta is an important character on The Walking Dead this season. He first appeared during Season 9 and has had a huge impact on the rest of the surviving characters on the show.

In terms of answering the specific question of who is Beta on The Walking Dead, he is second in command of the Whisperers. He basically serves as the muscle for Alpha, who is the lead antagonist in Season 10.

Alpha and Beta are a formidable pair, with Alpha playing psychological games and flipping a switch to go from conniving to violent at a moment’s notice. Beta, on the other hand, is much like an evil Hulk. He is ready to smash (kill) at any time. And he does.

Ryan Hurst plays a mean Beta on The Walking Dead

Actor Ryan Hurst has been doing a great job in the role of Beta. He has a strong screen presence and has done very well at making the character seem quite formidable.

When Hurst has stopped by Talking Dead on AMC, it has been fun to see what he has to say about the show each time. It was especially interesting when he discussed a fight scene he had with Daryl Dixon (played by Norman Reedus) in Season 9 of the show.

For viewers who aren’t familiar with his work, Hurst was Opie on Sons of Anarchy, Chick on Bates Motel, Li’l Foster Farrell on Outsiders, and Hector on Bosch. Before all that, he was one of the main characters in Remember the Titans, where he played Gerry Bertier.

There are a lot of theories about how the character of Beta will meet his end on the TV show. Will it be the same as in the comic books? Or are AMC viewers going to get a surprising story arc that will be exciting and unexpected? With the war with the Whisperers on the horizon, it’s pretty likely that he won’t survive Season 10.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.