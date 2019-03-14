Who is Barbara Kavovit on The Real Housewives of New York?

By Mary Jane

14th March 2019 1:20 PM ET

Barbara Kavovit is the newest housewife to join The Real Housewives of New York and after two episodes, fans are starting to learn more about this single mother from the Bronx.

Kavovit has a college-age son named Zachary. He isn’t on the show, possibly because she wants the show to be about her life as she supports her friend, Luann de Lesseps through her sobriety.

Barbara hasn’t opened up about her divorce on the show, and her ex-husband appears to be a private person, meaning that her divorce wasn’t highly publicized.

Right now, it’s unknown whether she’s dating anyone. She hasn’t introduced anyone to viewers.

Throughout her short time on The Real Housewives of New York, Barbara has talked about her business ventures. She’s worked in construction for years, leading two construction companies.

She ran Anchor Construction for years, which is one of the largest female-owned construction companies. Now, she runs Evergreen Construction, which is located in New York City.

On the show, fans saw how she gave Bethenny Frankel one of her toolkits. Barbara launched her own toolkit line for women called DIYVA. The line creates women-friendly tools that are suited for women’s hands and come in various colors, such as black and pink.

Even though Barbara Kavovit has experienced success in her construction career path, she did file for bankruptcy in 2015. At the time, she owed $1,17 million to her creditors. Her debt varied, as she owed $25,000 in credit card debt, $86,000 in unpaid rent, and $747,900 in legal fees.

Her construction company also owed $63,000 in income taxes, including penalties and interest payments.

She has made no mention of her financial situation on the show, as her focus has been on helping her friend, Luann de Lesseps, stay sober. The two have been friends for 14 years and Barbara helped Luann through her drinking issues, including being there when her marriage to Thomas D’Agostino fell apart.

Now, she’s been accused of standing in Dorinda Medley’s way of making peace with Luann, as Dorinda claims Barbara won’t let her make peace with de Lesseps again.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.