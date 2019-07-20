Who is Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye?

Queer Eye Season 4 dropped on Netflix on Friday. The series, which premiered on Netflix in February 2018 is a reboot of Bravo’s series of the same name (originally Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) which premiered back in July 2003 and ended in October 2007.

The original series featured a team of gay professionals called the Fab Five, which including Ted Allen (food and wine expert), Kyan Douglas (grooming expert), Thom Filicia (interior design expert), Carson Kressley (fashion expert), and Jai Rodriguez (culture expert).

The new series features a new Fab Five, including food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, fashion expert Tan France, culture expert Karamo Brown, design expert Bobby Berk, and grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness.

The five host a different person nominated for the show by family members or friends to receive a makeover and improve upon the quality of their lives in the different departments of the five’s expertise.

In episode 3 of Season 4, the Fab Five meet John, a 38-year-old healthcare consultant who is single and divorced. John was nominated by his 10-year-old daughter Lucy, whom he shares and co-parents with his ex-wife Julie. The Fab Five were tasked to help John learn the skills of parenthood and give his home a makeover in order to make it more conducive space for parenting.

It was Antoni, the food and drink expert, who was tasked with teaching John how to make pancakes for Lucy, while Tan helped him to upgrade his wardrobe and Jai got the Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan to help Lucy who had entered a figure skating competition.

Fans have lately been inquiring about Antoni, the food and wine expert. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Who is Antoni Porowski?

Antoni was born on March 14, 1984, in Montreal, Quebec. He is of Canadian nationality but of Polish descent. His parents immigrated to Canada with his two sisters, and he was born after they had settled in Canada. The family later moved to West Virginia where Antoni spent his high school years. But he later returned to Quebec, where he attended Marianopolis college.

He is multi-lingual, speaking Polish, French and English.

Antoni is an actor

Antoni obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Creative Arts from Concordia University in Montreal. He studied acting at the Neighborhoods Playhouse School of the Theatre.

After leaving school in 2011, he took up acting and appeared in a number of films. He played Eric in The Diary (2008), Elliot’s father in Elliot Loves (2012), and Louis in Withdrawal (2013).

He appeared as Adam Bandrowski in To My Father (2015), which focused on the infamous Vinnytsia massacre. He played Christian in Daddy’s Boy (2016), Antoni in The Pretenders (2018), Jacob in Horror Time (2018), and Simon in Blood Surf (2019).

His TV credits include Blue Mountain State (2010) and The Blacklist(2014). He also appeared in Nail It! (2018), Don’t Watch This (2018), and Lip Sync Battle (2019).

He appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video You Need to Calm Down (June 2019).

He received an Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program in September 2018.

He supplemented his acting income working in restaurants

He supplemented his income from acting by working in restaurants. He worked as a waiter and then as a sommelier before he became the manager of a restaurant.

He signed a booked deal for a cookbook with Houghton Mifflin in April 2018 and announced in June 2018 that he was opening a restaurant in West Village, NYC, called The Village Den.

Antoni’s sexuality is ‘fluid’

Antoni revealed during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that his sexuality his fluid. He said he has dated more women than men.

“I’ve been with more women than men. I sort of never really had a traditional coming out,” he said. “I dated a man and then I dated women for several years and then I was in a relationship with a man.”

He added that when looking for a partner, he focuses on the person rather than on gender.

He revealed that he was in a relationship with Trace Lenhoff (Flipping out) and they started dating after meeting on Instagram.

He has struggled with addiction in the past

Antoni Porowski shared in Queer Eye Season 3, Episode 2, that he has struggled with addiction in the past. According to Antoni, he was “drinking a lot and that resulted in serious problems.”

Queer Eye Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix