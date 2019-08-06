Annaliese Puccini thought she had found love with Kamil Nicalek on last season of Bachelor In Paradise. The two spent time together on the show, they went on an overnight date, and Annaliese was convinced that they were doing great.

However, when the couple appeared on the Bachelor In Paradise finale, Kamil blindsided Annaliese by breaking up with her in front of the live studio audience, Chris Harrison, their Bachelor In Paradise co-stars, and all of America.

After the split, Annaliese Puccini revealed that she had received a tremendous amount of support, as viewers felt that Kamil had handled the situation completely wrong.”The outpouring of support was overwhelming. People were so kind and I think a lot of women could relate to what I went through and I didn’t feel alone when I was going through it,” Annaliese revealed about the public breakup , according to E! Online.

It has been almost a year since Annaliese Puccini walked away from her relationship with Kamil, and she’s ready to find love again. In other words, she’s single and ready to mingle. Even though many thought that her relationship with Kamil was meant to be, he didn’t feel the same way.

That’s why she’s going back to Mexico for Season 6 of the show, as she’s hoping that someone there will give her a chance. And this time, she knows what she wants and she knows that’s why she’s in Mexico. This time, she doesn’t have time to play games.

“I think I just had a different mindset all together going into Paradise. A lot has happened for me in the last year—a breakup, my father passed away—I think I had a different perspective on what I was looking for, what I needed and what was important to me in life and I think that was a really good thing going back into it,” she told E! Online. “I just didn’t want to deal with any of the BS.”

Many viewers are hoping that she will find someone special, someone, who will treat her right and not dump her on national television once again.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.