Who is Anais from Love & Hip Hop: New York? Get to know the Dominican beauty

Say hello to the latest beauty to join the Love & Hip Hop: New York line-up — Dominican singer Anais!

Anais — full name Anais Martinez — first became famous when she won the second series of Puerto Rican reality series Objetivo Fama, similar to America’s Got Talent, back in 2005.

Here she is performing on the series:

She released her debut album Asi Soy Yo (This Is The Way I Am) back in 2006, and has a big Latin fanbase — evidenced by her nearly half a million followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

The tattooed singer has previously faced claims that she might be a man or transgender, but she dismissed these with a sting of pictures last month which showed her pregnant and after having given birth.

No I'm not a man or a tranny I think this proves it 😂lmfao I like the fact i don't look like your regular bitch 😂✌🏼🥂 A post shared by Anais (@therealanais) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

Anais is known for her no-holds-barred attitude to life and her appearance, and previously also posted on her Instagram about her undergoing vaginal reconstructive surgery.

She is managed by Navarro Gray and his partner/girlfriend Ashley Diaz, and Love & Hip Hop New York is her big break into American television, where she works with Rich Dollaz.

The trailer for Season 8 shows that she cheats on her husband with him during the series.

But will she shake things up in the LHH world as much as her fellow Latin star Joseline Hernandez did?

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.