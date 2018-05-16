Who is Amber Priddy on Love & Hip Hop? Star slept with BK Brasco!

Amber Priddy has been shaking up relationships on Season 7 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and it’s definitely not the first time.

Sierra Gates found out that her new man hasn’t been faithful to her much like the last one. After leaving Shooter Gates and starting to settle in with BK Brasco, she learns that he’s been spending time with Amber.

On the latest episode of LHHATL, Sierra learned that not only has Amber been sleeping with her man but that they go way back. Of course, it was Karlie Redd who dug up all the dirt and then set up a meeting so she could expose BK Brasco for his infidelity.

It turns out, Brasco may have been messy in both directions because Amber was under the impression that Brasco and Sierra were “best friends” and not a couple. Amber reveals that BK has been sleeping with her every time they see each other and she can prove it.

The drama continues after the episode aired on VH1 with Amber Priddy taunting Sierra Gates on Instagram. She posted a clip of Sierra confronting BK Brasco about his relationship with Amber. Then, the popular Atlanta stripper wrote a caption to let Sierra know that she isn’t done messing with her man. Is she admitting to sleeping with BK right there on THAT couch?

Let’s not forget that this isn’t Amber Priddy’s first time on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She made a few appearances back in Season 5, managing to cause plenty of drama back then too. Amber clashed with Tiarra, who also recently reappeared on the show. The women were fighting over Tiarra’s then-boyfriend J-Nicks, who was two-timing Tiarra with Amber after a supposed hookup with Yung Joc.

Amber’s biggest Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta claim to fame is that she was the first white woman to be cast on the show. She still holds that title as the only white woman on the Atlanta version but Chanel West Coast’s casting on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood means she’s not the only one in the entire franchise anymore.

With Season 7 of LHHATL really starting to heat up, it’s safe to say we haven’t seen the last of Amber Priddy. Ever since it was revealed that she has been messing around with Sierra’s new man, Amber has been hearing from her friends. She even took some time out to respond to Tokyo Vanity.

Prior to her time on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Amber Priddy was a well-known stripper in the Atlanta area. She also has managed to build up a social media following, often sharing risque photos of herself on Instagram. Amber has also appeared in numerous music videos including Bubba Sparkx’ “Miss New Booty,” which seems appropriate. Amber has also modeled for several magazines including XXL and Smooth.

Off-screen, Amber has managed to create plenty of drama for herself too. Amber allegedly had an affair with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson while he was still married to Evelyn Lozada.

She also allegedly tried to start a cheating scandal back when Rob Kardashian was still dating Blac Chyna by claiming that Rob was texting and trying to hook up with her. She’s long been known as “the other woman” in many different scenarios and it looks like her return to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta during Season 7 is no different.