Who is actress who plays Special Agent Hannah Khoury on NCIS: New Orleans?

Necar Zadegan plays Special Agent Hannah Khory on NCIS: New Orleans. On Tuesday night, Zadegan will make her debut on the CBS hit, shaking things up a bit with the cast. Her entry in the show is a direct result of what happened to Dwayne Pride (played by Scott Bakula).

The episode states that Special Agent Hannah Khoury will join the NCIS: New Orleans team as they search for a former IRA bomb-maker who was smuggled into the country. At the same time, Pride will be on medical leave as he considers a new position with the agency.

A quick recap of NCIS: New Orleans Season 5

During the first episode of the season, the central focus was on the shooting of Dwayne Pride. The team scrambles not just to save his life, but then to find the assassin who tried to kill him.

Pride survives, just barely, but begins to contemplate how long he wants to stick with his current job. Enter Special Agent Khory, who might be here to take it from him.

Necar Zadegan as Special Agent Hannah Khoury on NCIS

The arrival of Zadegan takes place in the second episode of Season 5. In the video above, roughly 20 seconds of the episode is shown in a preview, with Zadegan making a brief appearance. Pride refers to her as the new boss, which is certainly going to put the team on edge. How will they adjust to having someone different calling the shots?

As for where television viewers may have seen Zadegan before, she recently played Delia on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. Before that, she was on Season 8 of 24 as Dalia Hassan and even served as a bit character during an episode of NCIS in 2007.

Now, Necar Zadegan will step into the role of Special Agent Hannah Khoury on NCIS. Her first episode airs Tuesday, October 2 on CBS.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.