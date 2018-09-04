Who is A1 on Love & Hip Hop? Songs, age, net worth and everything else you need to know

A1 Bentley has been a huge part of the drama on Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Even though A1 has been on the show for a few seasons now, he’s definitely got a top spot lately as he deals with some domestic issues while cameras are rolling and that has LHHH fans wanting to know more about the athlete-turned-producer.

For starters, A1 is married to Lyrica Anderson. The pair joined the VH1 series during Season 3 as supporting cast and returned for Season 4 as the same. For Season 5, A1 and Lyrica were upgraded to the main cast and after watching them work through some major marital problems, it’s easy to see why they got the upgrade.

A1 the producer

A1 often refers to his singles that are getting radio play. Even during Season 5, he and Lyrica seem to be sparring over who has been more successful. A1 certainly isn’t talking about songs that he made and sang himself. Instead, he’s bragging about hits that he has produced and/or written the lyrics for.

Chris Brown, Yung Berg, Gucci Mane and Jeremih have all tapped A1 to produce songs for them. One of the most popular songs to have A1’s touch is Chris Brown’s Party featuring Gucci Mane and Usher.

Last season on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, A1 was eager to get in the studio to work with Keyshia Cole. Fans may remember the tension between A1 and Lyrica because she was also working on music and, you guessed it, A1 helped produce that too.

A1 Bentley has also worked on hits with Justine Sky, August Alsina, Ty Dolla $ign and Kid Ink just to name a few more. It’s safe to say that he’s proved himself as a producer and a songwriter with credits on albums by Sevyn Streeter, French Montana and Pia Mia.

He’s also done collaborations with Tyga, Drake, Big Sean and Jason DeRulo. A1 Bentley is a busy guy!

Personal Life

From time to time, viewers will catch Lyrica talking about A1’s roots, which did not grow in Hollywood. Prior to becoming a hitmaker in Hollywood, A1 was a basketball player from Kansas City, Missouri.

His real name is Floyd but he took on A1 after playing college basketball. In fact, A1 considered himself an athlete before he was ever involved in the music scene. He revealed in a Love & Hip Hop video that he quit playing basketball after sustaining a knee injury.

A1 just celebrated a birthday back on July 6, making him 31 years old. Lyrica made sure to post a touching birthday tribute to her husband that day, despite Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood rumors that claimed the pair were headed for divorce.

It really looks like A1 and Lyrica are doing the opposite of splitting up. In fact, it was recently revealed that Lyrica is pregnant with her first child and A1 is the proud pop.

A1 Bentley’s net worth

Now when it comes to A1 Bentley’s net worth, it’s safe to say that he doesn’t need to appear on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Lyrica Anderson even made that clear recently when she threatened to quit the VH1 series.

A1’s wife explained how songwriting works and that they get paid long after a song is written. Well, the same goes for A1 and all the hits he has written and produced, which means that he’s certainly not hurting for money.

According to Celebrity Mirror, A1 Bentley’s net worth is sitting at $3 million due to his songwriting and producing career. They also list Lyrica Anderson’s net worth as being $3 million, meaning she wasn’t lying when she said they really didn’t need to be on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood in order to pay their bills.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.