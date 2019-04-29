Who is 7-year-old Avett Maness on American Idol? This little boy has serious talent

Avett Maness appeared on American Idol last night. Not only did the little boy wow the crowd and the judges, but America fell in love with him as well.

In recent months, Avett Maness became a viral sensation with his piano-playing talent. He is just seven, but his talent is way beyond his years.

Who is Avett Maness?

The little boy who blew everyone away by playing Bohemian Rhapsody on the piano is just seven-years-old. While his age and talent together is impressive, the fact that he is self-taught and blind also add to the whole package.

At the age of 11-months old, Maness played Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star on his mother, Sara D. Moore’s keyboard, surprising his mom because he had never done this before.

“He had a toy with that tune on it, so I knew that’s where he learned the melody,” Moore told the Washington Post.

Why was Avett Maness on American Idol?

Last night, Avett Maness blew the audience and the world away. He was asked to perform to fit in with the theme of the night. American Idol was doing a Queen tribute, complete with Adam Lambert in attendance.

Doing Bohemian Rhapsody was important for Avett Maness and he nailed it. American Idol had a lot of things going on last night but this performance was one of the best moments in the entire show.

The judges loved Avett as did everyone who was involved with the production of the number.

