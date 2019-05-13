Who has green eyes in Game of Thrones? Emilia Clarke’s eye color might be a clue

After the events of The Long Night, speculation grew about whether Arya would kill Cersei herself. The motivation behind this had to do with Melisandre’s prophecy for Arya about all the “eyes” she would shut.

In the prophecy, Melisandre explained that she would shut many eye colors, including brown, blue, and green. And while some have argued Little Finger was the green, some still theorize that the green eyes are still alive and well.

With Dany now being a villain does this mean Arya will kill the Mother of Dragons? Let’s overthink the possibility and analyze whether Melisandre’s prophecy spells doom for Dany.

What color eyes does Daenerys have in Game of Thrones?

There are two factors to consider when examining this subject. The first involves the intent of the text and Dany’s eye color in the novels.

Many who have not read the source material might be surprised to know that Dany actually had violet-purple eyes in the books. Given the show is said to be following an outline from George R. R. Martin himself, this does not make a strong case for Dany being killed by Arya.

However, the show is an adaptation and the people behind the series did not force Emilia Clarke to wear contacts.

This leads to the second thing to consider, which is the natural eye color of Emilia Clarke herself. According to numerous sites, actress Emilia Clarke does, in fact, have green eyes. Given this knowledge, one can see showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss may have made the decision to bend the narrative to fit her qualities.

Will Arya kill Daenerys?

It’s hard to say for sure but what is for certain is Emilia Clarke’s eye color could foretell the end for Dany. How this scenario would play out is anyone’s guess. Maybe she kills Jon forcing Arya to get vengeance for her brother.

It’s also likely that Sansa will feel Dany’s wrath for betraying Jon. Let’s be honest, though, after the latest episode, Arya doesn’t have many reasons not to kill Daenerys.

All questions will finally be answered next week with the show coming to an end. The episode this week ended with Arya riding off on a white horse, so it’s a safe bet she will play a major role in the outcome of Dany’s fate in possessing the Iron Throne.

The series finale of Game of Thrones will air Sunday on HBO at 9/8c.