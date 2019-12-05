Who got voted off Survivor: Tonight was loved one’s episode

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

At least the person who got voted off Survivor tonight was able to see a loved one they hadn’t seen in over a month.

When the episode began, there were still eight people left competing to become the Season 39 winner. Through some interesting gameplay, Karishma Patel was one of them.

During the last episode, it was Elizabeth Beisel that was voted off Survivor. Karishma had been the primary target, but she played an Idol to gain safety. The results also took Karishma very close to breaking an all-time record for the reality competition show.

Who got voted off Survivor tonight?

The December 4 episode was an important one, especially since it seemed like the tribe had been split perfectly in half. Someone would have to crack heading toward the Tribal Council, and it was an important time to try to find a Hidden Individual Immunity Idol.

Lauren Beck won the Immunity Challenge to guarantee her safety this week. That was a huge deal because she had been one of the people who was getting targeted ahead of Tribal Council. But she wasn’t heading to Ponderosa this week.

It was a long discussion at Tribal Council, with a lot of side meetings and a lot of back-and-forth between the voters. It seemed like something might be getting cooked up, with people drawing lines in the sand. Elaine Stotts played her Idol, just in case she was a target.

When Jeff read off the votes, though, there was a very unsurprising result. Karishma Patel was voted out, 5-3 over Noura Salman.

That’s it for this week on Survivor. The next new episode will arrive on December 11, and with the holidays quickly approaching, it shows how close they are to naming a Season 39 winner. You don’t want to miss a single episode.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.