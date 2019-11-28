Who got voted off Survivor tonight? New episode involved bacon

Another Tribal Council took place during the new episode of Survivor on Wednesday night. It resulted in another person joining the Island of the Idols jury and moved the show one step closer to naming a winner this season.

As a reminder, two people got voted off Survivor last week, as the episode presented a twist that led to two Tribal Councils. It was certainly an exciting hour for the show, with Aaron Meredith and Missy Byrd joining the jury.

That left just nine people competing on the show when the new episode began tonight. It also meant that the tribe was starting to get a bit smaller and that alliances could be getting stronger than ever.

Who got voted off Survivor tonight?

After being bribed with food, Dan Spilo, Dean Kowalski, Elaine Stott, Janet Carbin, Lauren Beck, and Tommy Sheehan all sat out of the Immunity Challenge. It was a risky move, meaning one of them could be heading to the jury on Day 30 after passing up the chance to win safety.

Noura Salman was the person who had safety following the challenge. Lauren Beck also earned an Idol after meeting with Rob and Sandra. It meant that a plan could be put in place for the big Tribal Council vote.

When host Jeff Probst read off the names, seven people voted for Karishma Patel, one voted for Elizabeth Beisel, and one voted for Janet Carbin. Karishma had played her Idol, though, leaving a revote between Elizabeth and Janet.

In the revote, Elizabeth Beisel was voted off Survivor. She is now the sixth member of the jury.

That’s it for this week on Survivor. The show returns next week with an episode called A Very Simple Plan. But we all know that plans are never simple on this reality competition show and it is very rare that anything goes as planned.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.