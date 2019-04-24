Who got voted off Survivor last week? Survivor recap, episode 10

Last week’s Survivor recap from episode 10 revealed who was voted off the show last week. The latest episode of Survivor aired on April 17, bringing a lot of drama to the Season 38 cast.

Two Tribal Councils took place, sending two contestants to their new home on Extinction Island.

After that last episode, there are only eight castaways left in the main tribe. A twist is likely coming that will allow someone else to return from Extinction Island, but for now, the show is down to its final eight competitors for $1 million.

Now, back to the Survivor recap from episode 10.

How can last week's two Tribals be beat? The only way to know is to watch and see. Tune in tonight for an all-new #Survivor. pic.twitter.com/h3nMV6RrNE — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) April 24, 2019

Who got voted off Survivor last week?

Aurora McCreary won the first Individual Immunity Challenge of the night, giving her safety from elimination. Then, at the first Tribal Council of the episode, David Wright was voted out of the game.

He became the third returning castaway to head to Extinction Island. David joined Aubry Bracco and Joe Anglim on Extinction Island.

In the second half of the episode, it was Rick Devens who won Individual Immunity. That was a big deal, as he was someone who had returned from Extinction Island by winning a challenge.

Heading to the second Tribal Council of the evening, Aurora and Kelley Wentworth became the two cast members at risk of getting voted out.

In a very close vote, Kelley was voted off Survivor last week. She became the fourth (and final) returner to get voted out this season. All four of them now reside on Extinction Island.

The next episode of Survivor airs tonight, revealing how the final eight castaways are progressing in the game.

In the clip shown above, it appears that some alliances are about to crumble. Who is going to wind up in the power position? Who is going to get voted off Survivor tonight? Tune in to find out!

Survivor: Edge of Extinction airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.