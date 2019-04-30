Who got voted off Survivor last week? Recap of latest Edge of Extinction episode

The castaway who got voted off Survivor last week may have been a surprise to some CBS viewers. During Survivor Season 38, episode 11, which aired on Wednesday, April 24, several people were at risk of getting voted out at Tribal Council.

Rick Devens and Wardog were the two who seemed most at risk of getting voted out. This meant that the stakes were raised for the Individual Immunity Challenge.

After Kelley Wentworth was voted out of the previous episode, it also meant that a Hidden Immunity Idol was back in play. Nobody was shown looking for it during the episode, though.

Who got voted off Survivor last week at Tribal Council?

Rick Devens ended up winning the Individual Immunity Idol, meaning he was safe at the vote. This opened the door for people to vote against Wardog and that is exactly what happened.

Wardog became the 12th person voted off Survivor: Edge of Extinction, leaving just seven people in the tribe competing for the $1 million cash prize.

There are still a lot of people on Extinction Island, as well, because only Wendy Diaz and Keith Sowell have quit the show this season. It leaves nine people on Extinction Island, all hoping for a chance to get back in the game.

Host Jeff Probst hasn’t advertised how many chances are left, but it was Rick Devens who won a challenge to return earlier this season.

All four returning members of the Survivor cast currently reside on Extinction Island. Kelley Wentwork, David Wright, Joe Anglim, and Aubry Bracco are all hoping for a chance to play the game again.

This might be a huge opportunity for Joe, as he doesn’t have to worry about surviving in the main camp. He can now rest up and try to win a challenge that lets him join the primary tribe again.

The next episode for Survivor: Edge of Extinction airs at 8/7c on Wednesday, May 1. The early previews (one is shown above) make it look like an intense episode.

It also looks like family members are going to be featured. Tune in to find out who gets voted off Survivor next.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.