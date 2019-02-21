Who got voted off Survivor Edge of Extinction last night?

Survivor Season 38 kicked off last night with the new castaways getting to know each other. As previously reported, the Survivor 2019 cast is made up of 14 new players and four returning veterans, which includes Kelley Wentworth, Joe Anglim, Aubry Bracco and David Wright.

Survivor returns to the Fijian islands to shoot this season.

Who got voted off Survivor last night?

Reem Daly was the first contestant voted off Survivor Season 38. Daly’s mothering instinct was endearing to some of the younger players, but for the most part it put a target on her back.

Daly was confrontational at the tribal council and took issue with her fellow castaways assuming that she was not athletic enough for challenges due to her age.

The 46-year-old was given the option to stay in the game with the brand-new twist: The Edge of Extinction. The premiere episode of Survivor teased the barren island where Reem Daly will fight for a chance to get back in the game for $1 million prize and the crown of sole survivor.

Unlike the Redemption Island twist, contestants will be unaware about The Edge of Extinction island. Jeff Probst revealed that the twist will not be the same as Redemption Island and more will be revealed in later episodes.

We know that The Edge of Extinction will be more physically and emotionally challenging. It is unclear at this point how or when Daly will have the opportunity to work her way back into the game.

Will the returning players become a target? Will Reem Daly survive the Edge of Extinction?

Tune into Survivor: Edge of Extinction next week to find out.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET on CBS.