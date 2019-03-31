Who got killed on The Walking Dead? Whose heads were on pikes?

The names of who got killed on The Walking Dead are tough to remember when 10 characters ended up dying during the fair. Though the characters whose heads were on pikes at the end of the episode slightly differed from the comic books, it was still a dramatic ending to Season 9, episode 15.

The episode itself started out a bit slowly, with the shocking revelation that Alpha (Samantha Morton) was actually wandering the streets of the Kingdom.

She had stolen the skin of another murder victim from Hilltop and was starting to investigate what was taking place at the Kingdom.

When Alpha sat down next to Lydia (Cassady McClincy) in the movie theater, it was immediately clear that something bad had just happened. Where was Henry (Matt Lintz)?

Whose heads were on pikes on The Walking Dead?

Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Guirra), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) were investigating a wagon that had been attacked when they were surrounded by the Whisperers.

At this point of the episode, the quartet didn’t even know that anyone was missing. They would soon learn the tragic truth.

The Highwaymen (Ozzy, Alek, and DJ), Frankie (Negan’s former wife), Tammy (Brett Butler), Enid (Katelyn Nacon), teens Rodney and Addy, Tara (Alanna Masterson), and Henry had all been murdered.

The heads of each character were placed on pikes by the Whisperers, indicating where the new boundary would exist between the communities.

The revelation of who got killed on The Walking Dead was shocking, but at least Rosita (who is pregnant) and King Ezekiel ended up surviving. They died in the comic books, with their heads winding up on pikes as well.

Actors Christian Serratos and Khary Payton live to fight another day and will be back for Season 10 episodes of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.