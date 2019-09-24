Who got eliminated on DWTS last night? Week 2 presents judge’s twist

Dancing with the Stars had its first elimination of Season 28 last night.

It was Week 2 of the ABC reality TV competition show that began with an emotional tribute to dearly departed former contestants, Valerie Harper and Florence Henderson. The two TV icons now have a permanent place in the ballroom Hall of Fame.

Harper appeared on Season 17 of DWTS. She lasted four weeks before being eliminated in one of the most emotional exits in the show’s history. Henderson appeared on Season 11. Mama Brady was the fifth person to be eliminated during her season.

After the tributes, it was time to get down to the business of dancing. Former NBA player Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd earned the lowest score of the evening. They received 12 out of 30 points, but the judges did feel Odom made progress from his previous week’s performance.

Lamar Odom is the most excited to be on Dancing With The Stars. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/FQVN6q7tCJ — Lex (@acstephas) September 24, 2019

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten took home the highest score of the night. They earned a whopping 24 points after she surprised the judges with her dancing skills.

Even though Odom and Murgatroyd received the lowest score from the judges, they were not in the bottom two for the night. NFL player Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke, along with iconic singer Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong, were faced with elimination.

Both couples earned 15 out of 30 from the judges, but it is not solely about the best or worst score. Viewers vote for their favorite couple, and those with the least amount of votes face getting booted from the show.

For the first time in DWTS history, judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli got the final word on elimination. The new twist gives the judges the deciding factor on who stays or goes each week.

It is unclear if the voting change will be in place all year or for only part of the season. The live votes and judges’ scores will still determine who ends up in the bottom two for the night. But then it is up to the judges.

The first couple eliminated from DWTS Season 28 was Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong.

Do you agree with the judge’s choice to save Lewis over Wilson? What are your thoughts on the new voting dynamic?

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.