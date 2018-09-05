Who gets engaged on Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor In Paradise comes to a close next week as the two-part finale will air Monday and Tuesday next week. It’s time for the couples to decide whether they want to break up or get engaged. There are some great contenders on this season of Bachelor In Paradise, but there have been few spoilers as to who will get engaged.

During last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, ABC decided to air a preview for the finale episodes. The previews hinted that there would be proposals on the show and during the reunion special, where couples give their updates to Chris Harrison. However, the clip was an old clip from Bachelor: Winter Games, as Leslie Murphy was in the background. It sounds like ABC wants to make people think that more engagements are taking place.

Nobody got engaged at the reunion show. It’s old footage to make you think someone did. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 5, 2018

So if ABC is showing older footage, who actually gets engaged? There are two strong couples that could get engaged. Reality Steve hasn’t announced who is actually engaged, but Jenna and Jordan could get engaged. In addition, Krystal and Chris are also thinking about getting engaged.

So only Jenna and Jordan & Krystal and Chris get engaged? — Rak (@Raq_and_rolll) September 5, 2018

All of the other couples aren’t at the point where they are thinking about an engagement. In fact, many of them wanted to find love, but they weren’t able to find a connection.

Annaliese and Kamil are having fun together and while she wants a proposal, Kamil doesn’t think that they are at that point. He just wants to have fun and explore what they could be. At this point, it seems that Jenna and Jordan are the only ones getting engaged with the possibility that Chris and Krystal will make some sort of commitment to one another.

What do you think about Jenna and Jordan getting engaged? Are you surprised that they are ready to get engaged?