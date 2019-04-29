Who gave Arya the dagger and how did she kill the Night King?

In Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3, Arya Stark emerges as the hero in the Battle of Winterfell.

In the dramatic scene, The Night King and his army of the dead surround Bran Stark. Theon Greyjoy takes his last stand by charging at The Night King, who quickly kills the Prince of the Iron Islands.

The Night King slowly approaches Bran Stark, who sits helplessly. Arya Stark leaps at The Night King and stabs him with a dagger, which consequently takes out his entire army of the dead.

This is the same dagger an assassin, who attempted to kill Bran in Season 1, had in his possession. So how did it end up with Arya?

Who Gave Arya the dagger?

The dagger is made from Valyrian steel and Littlefinger gave it to Bran when he came to Winterfell in Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

Back in Season 1, Catelyn Stark took the blade to Littlefinger amid the suspicion that the Lannisters were behind the attempt on Bran’s life. Bran Stark gave Arya the dagger, which she used to execute Lord Petyr Baelish on Sansa’s orders in Season 7.

Arya’s knife drop

Arya’s training with the Faceless Men was crucial in taking out the Night King. Despite her surprise attack, the Night King spun around in time and grabbed Arya by her throat. Due to her training and sharp reflexes, Arya dropped her dagger to her other hand and plunged it into The Night King’s body.