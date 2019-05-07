Who died on The Resident last night? Season finale cliffhanger leaves fans gasping

The Resident finale aired last night on Fox — with some very tense moments involving Conrad (played by Matt Czuchry) and Nicolette (Emily VanCamp).

Season 2, Episode 23 of the show ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, but the good news is that Season 3 has already been approved. Fox will address what took place during the final hour of Season 2 when the fall schedule begins in September or October.

Who died on The Resident last night?

Nic’s father, Kyle (Bernsen), was tracked down to donate a kidney to her sister, Jessie (Julianna Guill). While the surgeries were taking place with Kyle and Jessie, the character of Shira (Stephanie Hunt) collapsed due to an overdose.

The situation with Shira added even more drama to an intense situation involving two family members for one of the main characters. It also served as a bit of a distraction from what was taking place during the season finale.

As the end of the episode approached, though, it appeared that Nic would have a great day, as Kyle and Jessie had made it through their surgeries successfully. Viewers were even able to take a breath following a very stressful hour of television. And then it happened. Her pager went off.

When Nic got back in the hospital, she found Conrad performing chest compressions on a patient. The scene made it obvious to viewers that he had been working on them for a while. That patient then flatlined and the credits for the Season 2 finale began to roll.

So who died on The Resident last night? The bad news is that the episode was left on an intentional cliffhanger. Only the producers of the show know if it was Kyle or Jessie who died in that last scene, and it will likely remain a mystery until the Season 3 premiere. Who do you think it was? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Resident airs Monday nights on Fox at 8/7c.