Who died on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta? Show has seen two deaths over recent months

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is engulfed in tragedy during Season 7 — with two members of the cast having to deal with the tragic deaths of loved ones over the past year.
LHHATL star Rod “Shooter” Gates’ lost his son Rodricious “Rod” Gates Jr. last August, while Kirk Frost’s mother Gloria sadly passed away in January this year.
Rodricious “Rod” Gates Jr.: Born on December 4, 1996, Died on August 6, 2017
Rod “Shooter” Gates paid tribute to his son in a string of emotional posts on Instagram following his death last August.
SO LOST FOR WORDS THE ONLY THING THATS KEEPING ME SANE IS I KNOW THE GOOD LORD DONT MAKE NO MISTAKES MY SON CALLED ME YESTERDAY AND SAID A DAD I SEEN YOU AND MY BROTHERS AT MAIN EVENT I SAID YEA COME ON OUT HERE WITH US. HE SAID NO TODAY DAD WE HAVING A PARTY AT MY SPOT. I SAID OK SON BE SAFE HIT ME LATER HE SAID OK I NEVER GOT THE CHANCE TO SAY I LOVE YOU AGAIN. IN OTHER WORDS TELL YOUR LOVE ONES YOU LOVED THEM EVERYDAY CAUSE YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN THE GOOD LORD IS GOING TO CALLED THEM HOME. I BEEN THROUGH ALOT IN MY LIFE BUT I THINK THIS IS THE HARDEST SHIT EVER. A PARENT IS NEVER SUPPOSED TO BURY HIS CHILD A CHILD SUPPOSED TO BURY HIS PARENTS. I HAVE TO BE STRONG FOR YOUR BROTHERS AND SISTER I DONT KNOW HOW TO EXPLAIN THIS TO THEM SINCE YOU WAS THEY ROLE MODEL. THEY GO ON YOUR INSTAGRAM PAGE EVERYDAY AND CHECK ON THEY BROTHER AND THEY TELL ME EVERYTHING YOU DOING EACH AND EVERY DAY. BY THE WAY GRANDAD FINALLY GOT YOU BACK WITH HIM TELL MY FATHER I SAID WHATS UP DADDY GOTS TO BE STRONG FOR THE REST OF THE FAMILY I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD BE SAYING THIS BUT FLY HIGH BABY BOY NO MATTER HOW BIG UOU GOT YOU STILL WAS DADDY BABY LOVE YOU INFINITY @rodhighdemand
NEVER BEHIND ME, NEVER IN FRONT OF ME, ALWAYS BESIDE ME CAUSE THATS HOW WE ROCK. NOW YOU ARE BESIDE ME FOREVER I HATE THAT YOU GOT YOUR WINGS FIRST BUT WHO AM I TO QUESTION THE BIG GOD. I KNOW HOW YOU FELT ABOUT YOUR FAMILY AND YOUR FRIENDS I KNOW HOW BIG YOUR HEART WAS. I KNOW YOU WANTED TO SEE EVERYONE AROUND YOU WIN. YOU USE TO CALL ME ABOUT ALL YOUR HOMEBOYS IF THEY WAS RAPPING YOU TOLD ME ABOUT THEM, IF THEY NEEDED HELP YOU WOULD TURN TO YOUR PAPS TO HELP YOU AND YOUR FRIENDS. I NEVER ONCE TURN YOU OR YOUR FRIENDS DOWN FOR WHATEVER THEY NEEDED, AND YOU ALWAYS KEPT IT SOLID AND NEVER TOLD OUR BUSINESS. WE HAVE OUR ON LIL SECRETS WHICH STILL I WOULD NEVER TELL. I JUST WANT YOU TO KNOW THAT THE FAMILY IS HURTING BUT YOUR FATHER IS GOING TO REMAIN STRONG SO WE CAN GET THROUGH THIS BUT YOU ALREADY KNOW THAT PART. I LOVE YOU, WE LOVE YOU, YOUR FRIENDS MISS U AND LOVE YOU. THEY SAY THE GOOD DIE YOUNG AND THE BAD LIVE FOREVER. OH YEAH BY THE WAY THAT TSHIRT LINE YOU STARTED DONT WORRY ABOUT IT I WILL KEEP IT GOING FOR YOU. #dabadguy #highdemand YOU ARE A YOUNG KING 👑 AND I WILL NEVER LET YOUR LEGACY DIE, IN TEARS WHY I WRITING THIS BUT ALSO IN GOOD SPIRIT TO
It was initially reported that he died in a car accident. However, Shooter’s wife Sierra Gates posted a message on her Instagram suggesting he had died in a shooting.
Dear shooters, Before you pull that trigger just know you are taking someone’s child. Brother. Best friend. Uncle. Dad. The list goes on. My Sons & Daughter big brother is gone and I have to explain to them why. Rest up @rodhighdemand I love you we will miss you so much. @eg_smiles @goodshooter & #Phill I’m so sorry love you guys❤️🙏🏽
Footage from Love & Hip Hop Season 7 shows Sierra dressed in black, replying after being asked how she’s doing: “I’m not good. But I’m just taking it one day at a time.”
Meanwhile, Shooter is seen saying: “Black on black crime in the community…how are we going to stop this?”
Gloria Frost: Born on September 9, 1951, Died on January 26, 2018
Kirk Frost’s mother Gloria passed away in January shortly before his 49th birthday. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Kirk revealed the news in emotional posts on his Instagram.
Never thought that today would start out like this #rip mom I love you so much and don’t know how my life is going to be without you 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 don’t know how to tell Karter his grandma is in heaven now he loves you much..We just talk to you 2 days ago and ask when you coming back to see us and you said in may…I’m lost for words it just four days away from my birthday and you left us..I am so hurt 🙏🏽🙏🏽♥️♥️#rip mom
Meanwhile, Rasheeda posted a photo of herself with Kirk and Gloria together.
I don’t know what to say!! Who wants to wake up to news that your mother has passed @frost117 I’m so sorry & so sad I don’t know this feeling & although I know we all will experience loss it’s just so hard! You lost an amazing, funny, loving mother & our children lost there granny who they loved so much. #Gloria we love you. #rip 🙏🏽🙏🏽 we know your looking down on us from heaven.
Kirk also posted a poignant picture of him an Rasheeda laying flowers at his mom’s funeral. He wrote simply: “#rip #gloriafrost #frostfamily#frostfam 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽👼🏽👼🏽#loveumom.”
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1