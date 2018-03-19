Who died on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta? Show has seen two deaths over recent months

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is engulfed in tragedy during Season 7 — with two members of the cast having to deal with the tragic deaths of loved ones over the past year.

LHHATL star Rod “Shooter” Gates’ lost his son Rodricious “Rod” Gates Jr. last August, while Kirk Frost’s mother Gloria sadly passed away in January this year.

Rodricious “Rod” Gates Jr.: Born on December 4, 1996, Died on August 6, 2017

Rod “Shooter” Gates paid tribute to his son in a string of emotional posts on Instagram following his death last August.

It was initially reported that he died in a car accident. However, Shooter’s wife Sierra Gates posted a message on her Instagram suggesting he had died in a shooting.

Footage from Love & Hip Hop Season 7 shows Sierra dressed in black, replying after being asked how she’s doing: “I’m not good. But I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

Meanwhile, Shooter is seen saying: “Black on black crime in the community…how are we going to stop this?”

Gloria Frost: Born on September 9, 1951, Died on January 26, 2018

Kirk Frost’s mother Gloria passed away in January shortly before his 49th birthday. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Kirk revealed the news in emotional posts on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, Rasheeda posted a photo of herself with Kirk and Gloria together.

Kirk also posted a poignant picture of him an Rasheeda laying flowers at his mom’s funeral. He wrote simply: “#rip #gloriafrost #frostfamily#frostfam 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽👼🏽👼🏽#loveumom.”

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1