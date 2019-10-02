Who died on Chicago Fire? Cast has to replace actor

The character who died on Chicago Fire was a fan-favorite. There were also no hints to NBC viewers that the shocking death was going to take place during the season premiere of the show.

Season 8, Episode 2 just aired on NBC, with Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) trying to convince Boden (Eamonn Walker ) to sign off on a new recruit. It also served as a reminder to fans of the show that the story must go on.

While a replacement was on the horizon for Firehouse 51 and the NBC viewers who have been watching the show for eight years, it wasn’t going to be easy to replace the actor and character that had been lost.

Who died on Chicago Fire?

During the season premiere for Season 8, firefighter Otis (played by Yuri Sardarov) was killed while trying to fight the mattress warehouse fire. He suffered extensive injuries and died in the hospital after uttering one final phrase to Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso).

Otis (full name Brian Zvoneck) served as the comedic relief for the show and he was typically involved in sub-stories that brought laughs to really dramatic situations. This is a show that is often dealing with the deaths of characters or losing civilians on calls, so it is important to have some humorous transitions in the mix.

While fans of the show are still shocked and frustrated that Otis was taken off the show, at least the writers did it in a poignant and respectful way for the character. That’s a big deal on a drama like this one, so having a memorial at the firehouse could be referenced later on down the road.

But the show must go on. It is likely that the death of Otis will be addressed again on the show, possibly even leading to some flashbacks by some of the other characters. It could be fun to see Yuri Sardarov again, even if it is only during a look back.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.