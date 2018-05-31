Rachel Lindsay has stayed out of the spotlight since accepting a proposal during the season finale of The Bachelorette last year.

The first African American woman to be chosen as the Bachelorette made headlines around the world, and her proposal was nothing less than magical.

When Rachel popped up on the first episode of this season of The Bachelorette that aired this Monday, fans started questioning what she had been doing since last year. Unlike so many other celebrities that use the show as a platform, Lindsay had actually returned to her normal life and wanted to get back to work.

Since Rachel was coming back to the show to give Becca Kufrin some advice, fans started to wonder whether she was in a successful relationship herself.

Did she stay with the man who proposed to her? As it turns out, Rachel Lindsay is still with Bryan Abasolo, the man who proposed to her during the final episode. This is possibly why producers felt it would be good for her to come back and give Becca some advice. She was joined by JoJo Fletcher and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

So, what has Rachel Lindsay been up to since leaving the show? Well, she lives in Texas with Bryan. These two just celebrated one year of being engaged. On Instagram, Bryan shared a photo of them recreating the proposal in Spain. It sounds like these two lovebirds are still going strong, continuing to build their relationship before getting married.

Unlike so many other Bachelor and Bachelorette couples, Rachel didn’t pursue the spotlight after she was done with the show. Other than the obligatory interviews, she didn’t compete on Dancing With The Stars or show off her cooking skills on various cooking shows, like other former contestants. Instead, she went back to Texas and focused on her relationship with Bryan.

What do you think about Rachel Lindsay and Bryan going strong after one year? Do you think their relationship has lasted because they stayed out of the spotlight after the proposal?